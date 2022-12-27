RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — Rental cars are flying off lots as stranded travelers search for ways to get home amid nationwide flight cancellations.

It took three days for Jessica Corder and her family to get back to Raleigh from El Paso after Southwest Airlines cancelled their flights.

“I’m happy to be home but I’m also very disappointed with how we got here,” Corder said. “The only thing they had available was for us to come on Monday from Phoenix. So me and my siblings rented a car and drove six hours overnight to get to Phoenix.”

But after driving all the way to Phoenix, Corder said she sat in the airport for 12 hours before her flight was cancelled once again. This time, a rental car was not an option.

“We were going to drive 30 hours from Phoenix to North Carolina because my sister really wanted to be home. There were no rental cars available because everybody and their brother went to get them,” Corder said. “My sister‘s birthday is actually today so she spent her 21st birthday in the airport and we spent Christmas in the airport.”

Corder eventually switched airlines to get back to Raleigh.

But she’s not alone, traveler Nick Winstead had to borrow a friends car to drive from Rhode Island to Boston to catch a flight back home.

“They sent us to Boston, so I got a car, drove to Boston from Rhode Island to get a flight that was then delayed by five hours,” Winstead said. “It was the stress of the unknown, the crush of everybody trying to get to where they’re supposed to go at the same time.”

It’s that same rush to get home that Nick Hill with the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina said could stress an already tight rental car market.

“Every year around the holidays the demand for rental cars goes up. More people are traveling so that demand is going to increase when more people get cars,” Hill said. “But this year, particularly with this airline-cancellation-week that kind of has the nation by the grip right now, it’s expected that the demand for rental cars is going to skyrocket and it could be higher than it has been during previous holidays.”

Hertz spokesperson Lauren Luster said in a statement that demand has surged not only in Raleigh, but company-wide: