After nearly a century, Wake Forest Fire Department to join the Town of Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake Forest Fire Department is set to join the Town of Wake Forest after operating as a private, nonprofit organization for nearly a century, according to a release from the town.

The move comes after Tuesday evening’s Wake Forest Board of Commissioners meeting where a vote to approve an agreement between the town and the fire department was passed unanimously.

The agreement will consolidate the department into Wake Forest’s municipal structure, the release states. The proposed effective date of the consolidation will be July 1, 2020.

A management consulting firm that specializes in local government public safety services put out a comprehensive report that recommended the fire department join the town, according to the release.

A week after the report was released, the Wake Forest Fire Department Board of Directors voted unanimously for the department to become part of Wake Forest town government.

“Over the next several months, an executive team comprised of Town Manager Kip Padgett, Chief Financial Officer Aileen Staples and Fire Chief Ron Early will begin meeting with appointed sub-committees to initiate the fire department’s transition to the Town,” the release says. “Representatives from the Town and the Fire Department will make up the members of those sub-committees which include Human Resources, Information Technology, Communications, Facilities, Capital Assets/Fleet and Equipment and Operations.”

The current Wake Forest Fire Department was established in 1921 and operates five fire stations throughout Wake Forest. The department, which provides fire protection, rescue services, emergency medical services, and a public education program, is comprised of 77 paid personnel, six adminstrative personnel, nine part-time employees and 55 volunteers, according to the news release.

You can click here to read the feasibility study and the executive summary recommendations.

