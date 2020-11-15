After tweeting Biden won election, Trump clarifies in another tweet ‘I concede NOTHING!’

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Like many medical workers around the world, the coronavirus pandemic is a burden that Fargo emergency room nurse Adam Johnston can't escape. The grim reality follows him everywhere: at work, where people die every shift; at the grocery store, where people rail against his city's mask requirement; and at home, where he struggles to sleep.

He’s gotten through the long months, including North Dakota's current virus wave that is among the worst in the U.S., by finding solace with fellow nurses during brief breaks where they can swap tips on beating insomnia or just vent frustrations. But he and many other nurses fear things are about to get even harder now that Gov. Doug Burgum has allowed the state's beleaguered hospitals to use infected but asymptomatic workers to treat COVID-19 patients.