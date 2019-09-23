After years of hurricanes hurt NC crops, farmers see better year ahead

Crops at the State Farmers Market on Monday. Photo by Russ Bowen/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Even if it’s hitting 90 degrees and doesn’t feel like the first day of fall, it is autumn at the North Carolina State Farmers Market in Raleigh.

“When people start seeing the fall things, it starts getting them in the fall spirit anyway — even though the temperature doesn’t match the fall season,” said Tara Bynum with Bynum’s Greenhouses and Pumpkin Farm in Garner.

Bynum is like many growers across the state.

Her family farm needs this year to be successful after problems caused by Hurricane Florence last year. That storm that caused more than a $1 billion loss in North Carolina agriculture.

“This year is definitely a better year — our pumpkins are definitely prettier nicer sized,” said Bynum, adding that the prices are back to where they should be.

“We’ve been through not one, not two, but three years where it was really tough going back to Matthew then Florence and Michael coming through so we had to have a recovery year,” said North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.

But, with that recovery has come a summer that doesn’t seem to end and not enough rain.

Some crops were also damaged by the wind brought by Hurricane Dorian.

“We had a beautiful crop of soybeans and the dry weather has now damaged them to the point we might be looking at a big yield reduction on even soybeans from this,” Troxler said.

But, Troxler also said the lack of rain can mean less disease as farmers rely mostly on irrigation systems.

“We would like for it to be cooler, we would like to see showers or rain but we can’t control it so you just deal with it,” he said.

Stephanie Moore is another grower whose Johnston County farm was dramatically affected by Hurricane Florence. Her family runs Ronnie Moore’s Fruits and Vegetables.

“We got about 25 inches of rain, so it pretty much flooded everything out,” Moore said.

Moore’s family farm is seeing the extreme heat as a mixed blessing.

“The heat right now is a good thing for our squash, our cucumbers or summer crops. But it’s making the fall crops not grow as fast because they like the cooler temperatures,”

But, she says this year is far better than last.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now