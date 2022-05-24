RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said he has suffered a ‘minor stroke’.

Stein tweeted that after going on a walk with his wife and dog, he had stroke-like symptoms. Stein said he was transported to the hospital.

While there the Attorney General said doctors confirmed he had suffered a minor stroke. Stein said he underwent a procedure to remove a small blood clot.

In his post, Stein thanked EMT’s for transporting him and the medical staff for their care.

“I have a tremendous amount to be thankful for this morning, especially my loving family. Just thinking of them makes my heart swell,” Stein said on Twitter.

The Attorney General went on to call his wife a hero for recognizing that something was wrong, He said it was her that insisted he go to the hospital.

“I’m feeling back to normal now and am beyond blessed to have no lingering effects,” Stein tweeted.

Stein said doctors want him to stay in the hospital for another day or two to rest before getting back to work.

The CDC lists the following as signs of a potential stroke:

Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body

or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body Sudden confusion , trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech

, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes

in one or both eyes Sudden trouble walking , dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination

, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination Sudden severe headache with no known cause

If you think you are having or have had stroke, do not drive to the hospital. Have someone drive you or call 911.

If you think someone may be having a stroke, CDC recommends you use the F.A.S.T test: