Aggressive Durham driver known as ‘STAYUMBL’ takes the stand for 2nd day of trial

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The trial continued Wednesday for Diana Mems, the aggressive driver better known for her personalized license plate that reads “STAYUMBL.”

Mems faces reckless driving traffic violations after she was accused of passing a school bus and stopping in front of it on the road.

In a video taken by the bus driver, Jacquanna Barrett-Laws and posted to social media, it shows Mems get out of the car and stand next to it filming the school bus.

On Tuesday, there were four witnesses who took the stand in the traffic court trial, including Mems.

Mems took the stand to defend her actions and she is expected to finish her testimony today.

Barrett-Laws, who Mems is accused of cutting off, took the stand on Tuesday. She said that Mems illegally passed her bus, stopped in front of it and created a dangerous situation for everyone on the road.

Mems blamed the bus driver, saying that she was the reason she stopped in the road. Mems said the bus driver began honking at her after she passed the bus, and she stopped because the thought something was wrong with her car.

“I was just like what is, what is her problem? Why is she blaring that? So I just started pointing at my car like you see something and I couldn’t even say anything because if I open my mouth she just [makes honking sound],” Mems testified.

She is facing three traffic violations for that incident — careless driving, illegal passing, and impeding traffic.

The second day of the trial got underway late Wednesday morning.

As CBS 17 previously reported, court records turned up 34 traffic violations and at least 45 mug shots for Mems.

