Air Force denies that Alaska crew favored Trump Scottish hotel

Two HH-60 helicopters fly in formation with a C-130 showcasing a simulated air refueling operation on July 10, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Military officials are disputing a report that claims a joint Air Force and Alaska Air National Guard unit on a refueling mission to Kuwait went miles out of its way to spend the night at a resort in Scotland owned by President Donald Trump.

Politico first reported the military transport that took off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage in March spent the night at the Turnberry resort, about 50 miles outside Glasgow.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Edward Thomas said in a Saturday email to The Associated Press that stopovers in Scotland are not unusual and there were no rooms available closer to the airport.

Thomas says the crew stayed at the Trump property en route to Kuwait, but it appears a Marriott was used on the return trip. The Trump property cost $136 a night for lodging, cheaper than the Marriott’s $161 a night.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has opened an investigation into the matter.

The refueling mission was on a C-130 shared by both the Air Force and the Alaska Air National Guard at the Anchorage base. The crew on this flight consisted of seven active-duty Air Force and Alaska Air National Guard members.

