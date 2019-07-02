Air Force jet hits bird, drops 3 dummy bombs over Florida

WILLOW GROVE, PA – MAY 5: In this handout from the U.S. Air Force, an A-10 Warthog from the 111th Fighter Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, taxis down the runway to the final pre-flight inspection site before takeoff from Willow Grove Joint Reserve Base May 5, 2005 in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. The A-10 will simulate departing for Base X during the Phase One portion of an Operational Readiness Inspection being held. (Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick J. Cashin/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images)

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. (AP) – The Air Force says it’s investigating after a fighter jet struck a bird and dropped three dummy bombs used for training over northern Florida.

Moody Air Force Base in central Georgia said in a news release there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage after the 25-pound, nonexplosive training munitions were dropped Monday afternoon by an A-10C Thunderbolt II jet. The base said a “bird strike” had caused “an inadvertent release” of the three dummy bombs.

The Air Force said it didn’t know where the training bombs landed, but the suspected area was about 54 miles south of the base near Suwannee Springs in northern Florida.

The Air Force said the dummy bombs, though inert, contain small pyrotechnic charges and should not be handled.

