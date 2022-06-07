WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)– An aircraft manufacturer is coming to Wake Forest for a new integration facility that is expected to create 125 engineering and manufacturing jobs.

Blue Force Technologies designs and manufactures airframes and other components for small aircrafts. The company plans to invest $3 million into the facility located at 204 Capcom Avenue.

The average salary for the company’s positions will exceed $81,000 annually.

“It’s a great day for Wake Forest as we welcome Blue Force and these new jobs to our community,” said Wake Forest Mayor Vivian Jones. “Wake Forest is clearly an attractive destination for business and industry. Companies like Blue Force know we offer the skilled workers and business climate they need to succeed.”

Blue Force is adding the facility to support its recent award to develop the Fury aircraft. The aircraft will train fighter pilots by providing a threat-representative system designed to match Russian and Chinese fighter jets.

The facility will provide the space to support the production of up to five aircrafts per month.

“Wake Forest is proud to add the innovative work and team of Blue Force to its business community,” said Jason Cannon, Wake Forest Economic Development Director & President of the Wake Forest Business & Industry Partnership. “The future appears very bright for this company’s further growth, and we look forward to a long and mutually-beneficial relationship in the years ahead.”