Airline introduces baby seat map so you can avoid infants

TOKYO (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Few things can make a trans-Pacific flight more unpleasant than sitting next to a crying infant.

One airline wants to help you avoid that.

Japan Airlines has a new tool that shows where passengers with kids between eight days and 2 years old are sitting.

Other passengers can view the map before selecting their own seats.

That should give them a chance to find one further away — or at least emotionally prepare for the flight if one isn’t available.

The airline says only passengers who book on its website can see babies on the seat map.

Things may also get shaken up if there is an aircraft change before takeoff.

The tool is already getting positive feedback from some passengers on social media.

Now if they can just figure out how to point out passengers who plan to recline their seats…

