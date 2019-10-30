Alabama family makes epic Halloween costume for son with cerebral palsy

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) When Brantley Finch goes trick-or-treating this Halloween, he will be sporting an epic costume.
Brantley, who is almost two, has cerebral palsy. His wheelchair has been made into a duck boat with feathered friends nearby.
Brantley’s grandfather, Michael Finch, shared video of Brantley in his costume with News 5.
