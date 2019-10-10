Aladdin at DPAC: A behind-the-scenes look

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s a show that’s captivating the hearts of fans young and old: Aladdin the Broadway musical.

CBS 17 wanted to know how this live production measures up to the classic film that stole hearts nearly 30 years ago.

“It is pretty spectacular when you sit out there and watch it because you come to see Aladdin and there are things you don’t expect. They took that original animated feature and heighten it,” explained Meredith Scott, wardrobe supervisor for the production.

What takes it to the ultimate height is the work you don’t see.

“It’s organized chaos, but we always say the choreography off stage is just as important as the choreography on stage.”

Scott comes in nearly six hours before the show starts to make sure key parts don’t miss a beat.

She showed us around the women’s dressing room bunker that was filled with elaborate costumes.

“This is the genie. He’s still blue. The blue color is very, very present, but he’s covered in glitter,” she said as she pulled the garment off the rack.

From opening act, to curtain close, the costumes take center stage: from handmade jackets covered in embellishments with thousands crystals and beads to 12-pound gowns and headpieces adorned with feathers and jewels.

“From the beginning, the costume just hit you in the face. They worked really, really closely to try and have the costumes play off the set so every thing just ties together really beautifully,” she continued.

She’s in charge of balancing all 330 costumes for more than 125 people.

“ It’s the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen or been apart of.”

Aladdin is one of the longest running shows at DPAC with 31 shows in all.

Tickets are still available, so grab one and get a seat. The show continues until October 26th.

