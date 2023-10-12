ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A school bus carrying elementary school children hit a building Thursday morning in Alamance County.

At 7:16 a.m., troopers responded after a bus heading to B. Everett Jordan Elementary School hit a building near Judge Sharpe Road on N.C. 87 in Alamance County. Troopers say that the bus went off the road, hit a culvert and then hit a building.

The building the bus hit appeared to be a workshop. Alamance-Burlington Schools System Public Information Officer Les Atkins says that people who lived nearby immediately came out to help comfort children after the crash.

Troopers say all injuries are minor, and six of the 18 students on the bus were taken to the hospital. An additional student was taken to a treatment facility by their parent.

The driver, 75-year-old Ronald Farrow, of Graham, was charged with failure to maintain lane control. He was not taken to the hospital.

An Alamance-Burlington School System bus hit a building in Graham on Thursday. (Photo Courtesy of Les Atkins)

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene helping direct traffic while the road remains closed.

ABSS Superintendent Dain Butler released a statement following the crash:

I want to sincerely thank the first responders, volunteers, and community members who quickly came to the aid of our students. The compassion shown by the many individuals who assisted, comforted, and cared for our children is deeply moving. Some of them sat with our students and wrapped them in blankets until EMS arrived. In particular, I want to recognize our dedicated administrators, teachers, and staff who provided immediate support and comfort to the students at the school. Their commitment to the wellbeing of our students is invaluable. I also want to acknowledge the emergency medical teams and law enforcement officers who secured the scene and tended to injured students. While this was an unsettling event, it highlights the care and humanity within our community. We are reminded of the good that comes when we work together, especially in difficult times. Thank you again to all those who responded today. Please keep our students and families in your thoughts.

N.C. 87 is closed while the investigation continues.