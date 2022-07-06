RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–It is a CBS 17 Storm Team Alert Day as we are expecting high heat and the possibility of severe storms late this afternoon and evening.

It will be hot and humid today and a Heat Advisory will be in effect this afternoon to 7 pm this evening for most all of central North Carolina. Heat indexes could reach up to 106 this afternoon. The hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illness to occur.

By late afternoon and especially during the evening some scattered storms will develop. There will be a slight risk for all of central North Carolina, that any storm could produce damaging wind and even some large hail. The timing for any severe storm will be from 3 pm to 11 pm this Wednesday.

Thursday will be similar with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon. There will once again be a slight risk for all of central North Carolina that any storm could produce damaging wind. The timing for any severe storm will be from mid-afternoon through the evening on Thursday.

Friday will have less of a chance of a severe storm, but scattered storms will be around in the afternoon and evening hours. Humidity levels will be quite high and heat indexes on Friday could get above 105, so another heat advisory might be needed.

As a cold front approaches late Saturday, more PM scattered showers and storms will be likely. Highs at least will drop to the upper 80s on Saturday.