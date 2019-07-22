ALERT DAY: Rare July cold front brings threat of severe weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A rare July cold front is forecast to move through central North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.

What is an Alert Day? Wes Hohenstein explains

And with that front will come the threat of severe weather for most of central North Carolina.

Central North Carolina is under a Marginal Risk (1 on the 1-5 scale) of severe weather Tuesday, with the afternoon and early evening being the most likely time for the storms to hit.

These storms could affect the entire CBS 17 viewing area and have a big impact on the evening commute.

A few stray showers are possible Tuesday morning but the main line of storms will move through in the afternoon and early evening.

That line of storms will produce heavy rain, lots of lightning and possible damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

Temperatures will remain warm but nowhere near the levels recorded over the weekend.

Starting Wednesday, drier, much cooler and less humid air will move in. Temperatures on Tuesday will actually be below the average high of 90 for only the second time this month. Temperatures will remain in the 80s in the afternoon for the rest of the week before 90° temperatures return this weekend.