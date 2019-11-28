Alert issued on Thanksgiving for missing ‘endangered’ man from Harnett County

Douglas Richard Johnson in a photo from The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said on Thanksgiving they are looking for a Harnett County man who disappeared.

Douglas Richard Johnson, 89, was last seen in the area of Sparrow Circle in Sanford, according to a Silver Alert.

Johnson, who is considered “endangered,” is possibly headed to another area of Sanford or Lee County, the alert said.

Johnson was driving a gold 2003 GMC Sierra with a North Carolina license plate of RTS-7231.

The alert, first reported by the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, did not say when Johnson was last seen.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s location is asked to call Harnett County deputies at 910-893-9111.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now