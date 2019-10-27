Alert issued for missing NC teen girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered girl, Rosa Elizabeth Underdue.

Rosa is 15-years-old and described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 135 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Maple Street in Weldon in Halifax County. Her direction of travel is unknown.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Underdue, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Underdue’s whereabouts should call the Weldon Police Department at 252-536-1154.

