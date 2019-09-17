Alex Trebek to receive more chemotherapy

(WNCN) – Alex Trebek revealed Tuesday that he will be undergoing chemotherapy treatment again.

In March, Trebek announced in a YouTube video that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Just weeks ago, he returned to host the 35th season of “Jeopardy!” after completing his first round of chemotherapy.

But, on Tuesday morning, in an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America, Trebek revealed he will be receiving chemotherapy again after “he lost a large amount of weight and his numbers sky rocketed.”

With all that said, Trebek said he has no plans to stop hosting “Jeopardy!”

