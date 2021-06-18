All lanes of I-95 North closed in Robeson County near state line due to crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — All lanes of I-95 North are closed in Robeson County near the South Carolina state line due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

All northbound lanes are closed near Exit 2. The road is expected to reopen by 9 p.m., according to NCDOT.

Drivers must take Exit 2 to NC-130, turn left on NC-130 West, right onto US-301 N/N Bond Street, continue to follow US-301 and turn right onto Raynham Road to re-access I-95 North.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

