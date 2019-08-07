‘All the people around there were against me’: Raleigh woman who drove into crowd speaks out

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It started with a fight and ended with gunfire and a car being driven into a crowd of people.

CBS 17 obtained exclusive surveillance video of the incident. It shows a driver back their car into a group of people, then drive around a lane and into people again.



Katia Vasquez admits she was behind the wheel of the Ford Focus early Sunday morning.

“All the people around there were against me,” Vasquez said.

CBS 17 spoke with Vasquez with the help of a translator.

Vasquez, 19, said she was waiting for some friends outside Tekilas Nightclub off Capital Boulevard when it happened.

Vasquez said a couple of people approached her, wanting her to fight another woman. Surveillance video shows her getting out of the car and complying.

“I was fighting her. I was like on top of her and her boyfriend hit me in my head, very hard,” she said.



Bruises could be seen on her arm and scratches on her face.

Police confirm someone fired several gunshots. One of them hit her car. Video shows her moving forward and then put the car in reverse.

“My car, the engine went off when I was walking out. That’s why it looks like I was going backward and then forward,” Vasquez said.

“This was the first time we had to have the police department come out here since we been here,” Beal Bartholomew, the owner of Tekilas said.

“When you come through the door we search for you. We wand you. And check your ID and we continue to do that,” he added.

Raleigh Police said they’re investigating. They couldn’t provide any specifics. No one has charged in connection with the case.

