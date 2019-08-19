Alligator caught climbing fence in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN Newsource) – As if the prospect of an alligator in your yard wasn’t scary enough, now they can climb fences!

A gator scaled a fence at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend.

A woman was driving by Saturday when she caught the gator in action as it does a belly-flop on the grass and then goes on its way.

Officials with the air station said they don’t plan on removing the alligator from the base unless it poses a danger to residents.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

