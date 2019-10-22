Always to remove female symbol from packaging to be inclusive of transgender customers

(WTVO) — Sanitary product manufacturer Always is removing the Venus symbol from its products, in an effort to be inclusive toward transgender and “non-binary” customers.
According to CNN, transgender activists argued that not all people who menstruate are women, and not all women menstruate.
The move by Proctor & Gamble joins similar actions by Lyft, Mastercard and Tinder to affirm the chosen identities of transgender people, as transgender equality activism sweeps the nation.
“For over 35 years Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so,” Proctor & Gamble said in a statement. “We’re also committed to diversity & inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers.”
- Police: 2 suspect break into home, assault man before stealing property
- Raleigh restaurant ‘A Place at the Table’ allows people to pay what they can
- NC State Fair officials monitoring fairgrounds due to severe weather risk
- 2 NC prison workers attacked a day on average, filling vacant jobs difficult
- Woman accused of hitting man with hammer after fight about pork chops
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now