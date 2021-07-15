Amazon adds 2 new delivery stations in Wake, Guilford counties

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Amazon announced Thursday two new delivery stations in North Carolina – one in Garner and another in Whitsett.

The new delivery stations created hundreds of new jobs in Wake and Guilford counties with a starting pay of $15.50 per hour plus benefits.

New employees began processing and delivering customer orders at the state-of-the-art facilities in late June.

Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.

The new delivery stations will enable Amazon to speed up customer deliveries throughout the Research Triangle and the Piedmont Triad.