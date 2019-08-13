Amazon delivery driver takes Florida girl’s bike, rides away

(CNN Newsource) – An Amazon driver completed a drop off-and a pick up.

A Ring doorbell camera on the front porch of an Apopka, Florida home was rolling when a delivery driver came to the door.

You can see him put the package down and then take a picture to confirm the delivery.

The video then shows the driver walking over to the driveway to check out a girl’s bike leaning up against the trash cans. He pulls it out, hops on the seat and rides away on it going down the driveway and taking the bike.

Homeowner Krisin Casey reacted to seeing the video on her Ring app while away from home saying, “I was furious and then after that, I was just, I was almost appalled, that someone would do that.”

Casey called the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Amazon to report the theft of her 11-year-old daughter’s bike.

She heard back from the Sheriff’s Office that the driver was identified, contacted, and that he had an excuse for why he took the bike.

“He believes that the bike being right there by our recycling bin was in fact garbage and that that is why he took that bike,” said Casey.

Even with the garbage cans being close to the house, a long way from the curb, Casey doesn’t want the driver to get in trouble.

“I think deep down everybody is good at heart and I believe he is a great person at heart, who made a big mistake,” she said.

With the driver agreeing to return the bike, Casey just hopes everyone learns from this misunderstanding.

Amazon has since released that the man is no longer working as a delivery driver for the company.

