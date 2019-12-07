Amber Alert: 2-year-old abducted in Atlanta area

Sean McGay and Sidney Hepburn in photos from the Fulton County Police Department

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Officials urge the public to be on the lookout for a 2-year-old boy believed have been abducted Friday out of Fulton County, Georgia.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Sean McGay who may be with a 36-year-old male suspect, Sidney Hepburn, police said. The two were last seen in the Atlanta area but their direction of travel is not known.

Officials say the vehicle of interest is a 2018 Nissan sedan, silver in color, with a Virginia license plate UYK9068.

These are the descriptions for the child and suspect from Fulton County police:

Sean McGay: 2-years-old, black male, weighs 60 to 70 pounds. Last seen wearing a red shirt, black jacket, gray sweatpants and brown boots

Sidney Hepburn (suspect): 36-years-old, black male, 5-feet 6 inches tall and 135 pounds with braided hair

Anyone with information should contact the Fulton County Police Department at 404-730-7952.

An Amber Alert is issued under certain conditions, including when a law enforcement agency believes a child is in grave or imminent danger of serious injury or death.

