The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Savannah Grace Childress.

The AMBER Alert for missing 14-year-old Davidson County girl Savannah Childress has been canceled.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office had been asking for the public’s help finding Savannah Childress for more than a week.

Savannah had been last seen in the Canaan Church Road area of Denton on Feb. 11.