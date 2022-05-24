FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An Amber Alert has been issued after a child was abducted on May 2 from a Fayetteville home.
Fayetteville police were notified of the abduction just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said Lamar Rashad Kinlaw, 31, abducted Ivory Ne’Vana Quinones, 7, on or about May 2 from the 500 block of Pebble Bay Trail.
Ivory Ne’Vana Quinones is described as a:
- Approximately 3’08” in height
- Approximately 67 pounds
- Short “Bob” Style Brown Hair
- Blue Eyes
- Last Seen Wearing
- Multi-Colored Unicorn Pajama Shirt
Kinlaw is described as a:
- 6’02”
- 170 pounds
- Long Black Dreads
- Brown Eyes
- Last Seen Wearing
- Yellow Shirt
- Jeans
- Yellow / Purple Shoes
This story will be updated.