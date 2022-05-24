FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An Amber Alert has been issued after a child was abducted on May 2 from a Fayetteville home.

Fayetteville police were notified of the abduction just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said Lamar Rashad Kinlaw, 31, abducted Ivory Ne’Vana Quinones, 7, on or about May 2 from the 500 block of Pebble Bay Trail.

Ivory Ne’Vana Quinones is described as a:

Approximately 3’08” in height

Approximately 67 pounds

Short “Bob” Style Brown Hair

Blue Eyes

Last Seen Wearing

Multi-Colored Unicorn Pajama Shirt

Kinlaw is described as a:

6’02”

170 pounds

Long Black Dreads

Brown Eyes

Last Seen Wearing Yellow Shirt Jeans Yellow / Purple Shoes



This story will be updated.