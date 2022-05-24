FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An Amber Alert has been issued after a child was abducted on May 2 from a Fayetteville home.

Fayetteville police were notified of the abduction just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said Lamar Rashad Kinlaw, 31, abducted Ivory Ne’Vana Quinones, 7, on or about May 2 from the 500 block of Pebble Bay Trail.

Ivory Ne’Vana Quinones is described as a:

  • Approximately 3’08” in height
  • Approximately 67 pounds
  • Short “Bob” Style Brown Hair
  • Blue Eyes
  • Last Seen Wearing
  • Multi-Colored Unicorn Pajama Shirt

 Kinlaw is described as a: 

  • 6’02”  
  • 170 pounds 
  • Long Black Dreads 
  • Brown Eyes 
  • Last Seen Wearing 
    • Yellow Shirt 
    • Jeans 
    • Yellow / Purple Shoes 

