AMBER Alert issued for missing Fayetteville teen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Nevia Maihyanna Nixon of Fayetteville.

Nevia was last seen on September 25th along the 600 block of Welsh Place.

She was initially reported as a runaway but authorities have upgraded her disappearance to an abduction and believe she may be in danger.

There has been no activity on Nevia’s social media and she did not take any belongings with her.

Nevia is described as 5’3″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has hazel eyes and her hair is colored red.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department immediately at 910-676-1538.