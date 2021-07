(WNCN) – The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is inviting American citizens to send well wishes for the upcoming birthdays of Senators Elizabeth Dole and Bob Dole.

Senator Bob Dole will turn 98 years old on July 22, and Senator Elizabeth Dole will turn 85 on July 29. The Foundation invites people to sign their virtual birthday card.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation hopes Americans will share messages of cheer and good wishes as the Senators celebrate their birthdays.