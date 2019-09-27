Amtrak expands fare deals, offers discounts on additional routes

NEW YORK (WNCN) – Amtrak announced additional availability as part of its Share Fares deal, offering up to 45 percent off Amtrak travel.

The rail service wants customers to explore the U.S. with friends and families by their side.

The deals are now available on the Downeaster, Ethan Allen Express, Adirondack, Illinois Service, Wolverine Service, Blue Water, Pere Marquette, Missouri River Runner, Carolinian, Empire Service, Maple Leaf, Piedmont, Heartland Flyer, Cascades and San Joaquins.

The share fares discount requires a reservation two days in advance. Amtrak customers save up to 45percent when purchasing tickets for six passengers.

Share Fares is available with promo code V291. The fare structure:

· Customer one – full price

· Customer two – 15 percent discount

· Customer three – 60 percent discount

· Customer four – 70 percent discount

· Customer five – 70 percent discount

· Customer six – 70 percent discount

