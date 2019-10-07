Amtrak train strikes, kills man in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is dead after being hit by an Amtrak train Monday morning in south Raleigh, police confirmed.

The man was hit as the train passed the area near Hammond Road and Rush Street around 8:58 a.m., according to Amtrak officials.

Investigators on scene at the fatal train collision in Raleigh. (CBS 17)

The Amtrak train was stopped as police responded to the scene.

According to Amtrak, 113 people were on the Miami to New York train at the time of the collision. No injuries were reported on the train.

Amtrak posted to Twitter saying Silver Star Train 92 was stopped outside Raleigh due to a “trespasser incident.”

Silver Star Train 92 which departed Miami (MIA) on 10/6 is stopped outside of Raleigh (RGH) due to a trespasser incident. We will update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) October 7, 2019

Police and Amtrak both say an investigation into the fatal incident is under investigation.

More headlines from CBS17.com: