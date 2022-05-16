MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP/AP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away.

The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away.

She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs.

A post to her Facebook page said Peterson died in her sleep on Sunday with her family present. According to the post, Peterson’s health took a turn for the worse when her husband, Gus Mancuso, died of Alzheimer’s disease in 2021 at age 88.

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 21: ANDY GRIFFITH’S UPTOWN-DOWNTOWN SHOW featuring from left: Andy Griffith, Goldie Hawn, Don Knotts, and Maggie Peterson. Negs dated February 5, 1967. Broadcast date: February 21, 1967. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

After his death, Peterson moved back to Colorado to be closer to her relatives. The family said a private service will be held in the next few weeks.

Peterson also appeared on “Love American Style,” “Green Acres,” “Gomer Pyle USMC,” and “The Odd Couple.”

She appeared in an episode of “Mayberry R.F.D.,” the films “Return to Mayberry,” “The Love God?,” and “Angel in My Pocket.”

Mancuso was 81.