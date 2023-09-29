ANGIERS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Angier Police Department said Thursday night that it is also looking to identify a woman who is wanted for check fraud in Benson and Selma.

According to Selma police, the woman is wanted in connection to frauds committed at KS Bank at 115 W Anderson St.

  • (Selma Police Department)
The Town of Benson said she is wanted for fraud at First Federal Bank at 105 N Johnson St.

Selma police also believe she is connected to several other check frauds throughout Johnston County. Angier is in Harnett County.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact Sgt. J. Vause at the Selma Police Department at (919) 965-8189 ext. 2005. Tips can be left anonymously.

Anyone with information regarding the incident in Benson is encouraged to contact Police Det. Sgt. N. Losada at nlosada@bensonpd.org or call 919-894-2091 and ask for Det. Losada.

Angier police can be reached at 919-639-2699.