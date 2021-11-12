Annual ‘Trouble in Toyland’ toy safety report to be released Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 36th annual “Trouble in Toyland” report that has helped shape toy safety regulation since the 1980s will be released Friday.

The North Carolina Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, along with Dr. Andy Jakubowitz, Medical Director for the WakeMed Children’s Emergency Department will release the analysis.

As toy buying season approaches, the speakers will discuss common hazards of toys sold in stores and online, as well as how to identify counterfeit knockoffs which may not meet safety standards.

Other important information will be given such as how to know if toys have been recalled and issues with toys that are mislabeled or missing a warning.

The report will be released at 10 a.m.