Anonymous donor pays Durham woman’s oil bill after seeing CBS 17 story

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – An anonymous donor has stepped up and paid off a 68-year-old Durham woman’s back payments for heating.

Barbara Paschall owed hundreds to Creedmoor Fuel.

“Living on social security is not the easiest thing to do as you get older,” she said.

To help make every penny count, she grows spinach, radishes, onions and some spices in a little container garden on her front porch.

For the last 10 years, she’s paid $100 a month as part of a fuel oil budget plan, but now she’s in debt.

“This year I found myself owing $587.80,’’ Paschall said. “They said I used more oil than in years past.”

CBS 17 consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia went to the oil company to see what could be done.

Although he wouldn’t appear on camera owner, Creedmoor Fuel Service Joe Phillips promised they will work with Paschall as long as she is paying something towards reducing her fuel bill.

Creedmoor Fuel says it’s not making a special deal just for Paschall.

The owner says the company will work with anyone who needs help making fuel payments because they don’t want people to freeze in the winter.

Thursday morning, consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia received the following email from Creedmoor Fuel Service, Inc.:

As a result of your story concerning Ms. Paschall we received payment in

full for the $ amount owed. The payment was received from someone that would like to remain anonymous. Creedmoor Fuel Service, Inc

If you need help with a utility or fuel bill and live in Durham here is a list.

Here are other agencies and organizations that might be able to help:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now