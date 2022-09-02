FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 100 more soldiers have been moved out of Fort Bragg barracks that some soldiers have described as being infested with mold.

Officials at the sprawling U.S. Army post said Friday that a total of 204 soldiers have been moved to new locations, with more than 100 of those moved last week.

Officials with the Army and the post said last month that 1,200 soldiers would be moved out of the 1970s-era Smoke Bomb Barracks, saying an inspection “revealed the HVAC systems in the barracks presented higher than normal moisture levels and quality of life concerns.”

“The safe relocation of our Soldiers is our #1 priority, and it will continue to be until every Soldier

residing in untenable barracks on Smoke Bomb Hill moves,” Command Sgt. Maj. T.J. Holland, the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg’s senior enlisted advisor, said in a statement.

“Our Soldiers deserve the best and their housing must be clean, safe, secure, and functional; that is our responsibility,” he said.

A soldier who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation told CBS 17 News last week that they found mold in the building, saying there was “stuff growing on the faucets and stuff.”

Officials said they have approved 276 certificates of non-availability. The forms allows soldiers to seek private housing on or off the installation. Another 166 certificates are in the final stages of approval.

The installation said partial reimbursements are available for our Soldiers approved for privatized housing. Fort Bragg officials said leaders are working to provide additional financial services to Soldiers moving from Smoke Bomb Hill.

Fort Bragg officials say their goal is to move everyone out of the barracks by the end of September.