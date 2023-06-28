PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Siler City man already jailed on obscenity charges faces more than 30 additional, wide-ranging counts after authorities accused him of tricking his victim into sexual servitude.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the additional charges against 55-year-old Nicandro Ortega and said his bond was increased to $1 million.

Investigators say a week-long investigation that previously resulted in two charges of disseminating obscenity led them to additional obscene material sent to the victim and an accusation that Ortega deceived that person into sexual servitude.

He was then charged with 31 additional counts, including:

Three counts of human trafficking.

Three counts of sexual servitude.

Five counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Seven more counts of disseminating obscenity.

One count of indecent exposure.

Seven counts of sexual battery.

Five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is due in court July 17.