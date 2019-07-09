Another elderly victim comes forward in Cumberland County fraud case

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A local woman claimed her elderly father who lives in Cumberland County was taken advantage of by his caretaker and now, a Sampson County woman has come forward. She says the same woman stole thousands of dollars from her.

Cora Arden’s health has declined in recent years. She spends most of her time in her chair, hooked up to her oxygen machine.

“I’m going on 70 years old and all I have is a disability check once a month and you know I have to pay all my stuff and all my family is dead,” Arden said.

Arden says this past April, after having surgery, a woman named Allison Boone, who Arden had met through a mutual friend, started coming by to help her out. About a week after that, Arden says she got a call from one of her credit card companies.

Arden claims Boone had been stealing her credit cards and using them to purchase thousands of dollars’ worth of Google gift cards.

“She knows it’s hard for me to make it from month to month anyway and now I’ve cried and cried and my nerves have just been shattered over it and she’s really got me in a mess,” Arden said.

Arden says in total, Boone charged nearly $10,000 on three of her credit cards.

“She had gone like to CVS and gotten two $500 google cards and then she would take them back and get $1,000 in cash,” Arden explained. “I’m worried to death I don’t know what’s gonna happen to me. It’s the worst mess I’ve ever been in in my life and she knows the struggle I had anyway and she has really ruined me.”

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Boone on several charges, including identify theft and exploiting an elderly person.

“I’m really mad at her because I’m a trusting person, but now I would be afraid to meet anyone, think they’re nice and especially for that length of time,” said Arden. “You know because she knows it’s hard for me to live and if she does this to me and I’m really mad now about it.”

Arden wants Boone to know she will be there when she goes before a judge on Friday.

“I want to look her dead in her eyes because I want her to know I think what she’s done is absolutely the lowest of the lowest and she can’t have a conscience and she’s gonna pay dearly one day from her maker,” said Arden.

