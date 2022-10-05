MADRID (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Germany Wednesday began a brief summit centering on the Europe’s energy crisis and the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and 15 ministers from their governments were attending the evening meeting in the city of northwestern Spanish city of A Coruña.

Germany’s gas supplies from Russia, its principal supplier, have been cut and the country is interested in proposals to build a gas pipeline linking the Iberian peninsula to the rest of Europe. The pipeline would likely have to go through France, which has expressed little interest in the project.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss coordinating European fiscal policies.

It was not clear whether the issue of a European cap on gas prices would be discussed following European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen´s announcement that the bloc is open to debating the matter. Spain favors such a cap but Germany is known to oppose it.

Spanish news reports said Germany had also invited Spain to consider taking part in Berlin’s suggested European anti-missile defense shield. Spain issued a brief statement Tuesday saying it had received no invitation.

Germany’s ambassador to Spain, Maria Margarete Gosse, told Spain’s Cadena SER radio there had been low-level talks on the issue between the two countries and it was certain to come up at the summit.

Ministers attending include those for foreign affairs, defense, ecological transition, agriculture and universities, and several bilateral accords will be signed.

Sánchez and Scholz took part in an inaugural ceremony in a square in A Coruña before starting a bilateral meeting. The ministers were also to hold sideline meetings before meeting with Sánchez and Scholz. The two leaders were to give a joint news conference later.