HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCN) — Ferry service between Hatteras and Ocracoke will be reduced starting Friday due to a staff shortage caused by COVID-19 cases among employees, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Five employees tested positive for the virus, according to the NCDOT. Because those employees need to stay home under isolation for at least 14 days, the NCDOT's Ferry Division will be short-staffed and will have to reduce the number of trips between the two islands.