Friday ended the workweek with scattered showers and storms across central North Carolina. We'll keep rain chances rather high for the first part of the weekend, then drier and hotter by Sunday.

Our increased rain chances are due to a low-pressure system, which will keep rain off and on through Saturday morning and early afternoon. Highs will be well below normal with temperatures hovering near 80 for the afternoon high. After sunset, rain chances will quickly begin to diminish. Some patchy fog is possible overnight.