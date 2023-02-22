APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex contractor accused of “shoddy, unsafe” work is being sued by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

A lawsuit filed against Roger Dale Simmons said he was an unlicensed general contractor operating a residential contracting scheme in the Triangle area.

“He takes money from consumers for extensive construction projects, but then fails to obtain the permits required to undertake the project, fails to have the work inspected by the permitting authority, and fails to complete the job. The work he does is shoddy, unsafe, and not up to code,” the lawsuit claims.

Stein is suing Simmons after the North Carolina Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division received 10 complaints about him that totaled more than $136,600 in losses.

“This bad actor has repeatedly taken advantage of North Carolinians who hired and trusted him to do significant work on their homes,” said Stein. “I’m taking him to court to stop him from scamming more homeowners. If you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud by this sham contractor, please file a complaint with my office.”

Stein’s office said Simmons has operated under the names Modish Remodeling, Deck Ace, and Deck Ace Handyman Services. Stein said Simmons demanded money upfront even when he failed to complete the items for which he collected previous payments.

Stein said new contractors hired by consumers often tear down most of Simmons’ work and redo the job leaving consumers to pay for more work. Many of Simmons’ victims are believed to live in Cary and Apex.

Stein’s office said Simmons was barred in 2019 by the N.C. Licensing Board for General Contractors from practicing general contracting in North Carolina until he was properly licensed. He is accused of violating that order.

When approached by the Consumer Protection Division regarding he allegations against him, the lawsuit stated that Simmons accused his victims of trying to defraud him. He claimed to have an investigator working on the cases and and possessed supporting evidence. The lawsuit claims he never forwarded that proof to CPD.

One of his accusers said she gave Simmons her savings of more than $44,000 for the work.

“My last contact with Mr. Simmons, or anyone at Modish Remodeling, was around May or June of 2018. He has not responded to calls or texts and never returned to finish the work he began. When he stopped working, we were left with only a shell of a deck and no bathroom at all. He had torn out the existing bathroom but never did any work toward replacing it,” they said.

Stein is seeking a temporary restraining order, preliminary and permanent injunctions, restitution for consumers, and other monetary penalties.

If you believe you or someone you know has been treated unlawfully by Simmons, his office asks you file a consumer complaint with their office at ncdoj.gov/complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.