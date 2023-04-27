RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – An Apex high school has been placed on lockdown.

According to the Middle Creek High School website, a lockdown at the school has now been downgraded from a Code Red lockdown to a Code Yellow lockdown. A notice showed this was due to a potential threat.

All students are safe at this time, school officials said. No other details are known at this time.

The school’s website states, “Out of an abundance of caution, we are under a Code Red lockdown due to a potential threat. We ask for your cooperation as we work through this event. No one is allowed to enter or exit our school building during a Code Red so please do not come to campus. Check our school website for updates. We will share more information as soon as we can.”

As a result of the activity at Middle Creek High School, there is a code yellow lockdown in place for West Lake Elementary, West Lake Middle and Middle Creek Elementary schools.

All students on those campuses are safe, according to the district website. Parents are asked not to go to the schools to pick up their children.

CBS 17 has reached out to the Wake County Public School System for information on the threat.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.