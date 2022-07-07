RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of fans and gamers will be in Raleigh this weekend for the Apex Legends Championship Series being held at the PNC Arena.

While it’s a video game competition, it’s not all fun and games.

A lot of work went into putting this competition on this weekend and bringing thousands of gamers to Raleigh.

“A place like Raleigh is special because the infrastructure that the city has the infrastructure that the PNC Arena has, but also Raleigh Airport is convenient to get to from all over the world,” said Joe Lynch with Electronic Arts.

The competition kicked off on Thursday where the best gamers from across the globe battle in the Apex Legends Championship Series.

“Apex Legends is a battle royale, and what that means is there are 20 teams of 3 players, so 60 people on a map, and they drop into the map, and the last team standing wins,” Lynch explained.

It’s the first time an event of this sort is being held at the PNC Arena, and getting it here took a lot of work.

Representatives from Visit Raleigh worked with the legislature to pass a first-of-its-kind esports bill to incentivize gaming companies to come to the area.

“At the end of this event, EA will submit all of their expenses, there’s a great deal that’s focused on local expenditures, local subcontractors and talent, and then they’ll get up to 25 percent back of their total spent,” Loren Gold with Visit Raleigh said.

But it doesn’t just pay off for the game companies, it’s a big win for the city, bringing in thousands of new faces who will spend their weekend – and money – in the city.

“All the players are housed in a particular hotel in the Raleigh area, staff is in another hotel, fans have access to other hotel opportunities,” Gold said.

The competition continues through Sunday when a winning team will be crowned.

After that, Visit Raleigh will tally how many people came to the city and how much money was generated.