RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Investigators said they first became aware of the allegations in July 2021, after the 8-year-old victim told a medical provider that she had been assaulted by Otto Edgar Perez-Carillo over the span of a year.

The sheriff’s office said the father of the victim had allowed Perez-Carillo to pick up the victim from school, due to work obligations. The sheriff’s office said it was during that time that the alleged assaults took place.

Perez-Carillo was charged with one count of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and one count of taking indecent liberties with children.

Earlier this year, the sheriff’s office presented evidence in the case to the Wake County District Attorney’s Office. Warrants were then sworn out by a Wake County Magistrate for Carillo’s arrest.

The sheriff’s office said investigators discovered the suspect fled to Mexico when the arrest warrant was issued to avoid arrest. Deputies discovered he’d recently returned and arrested him earlier this week.

“I applaud our deputies for their hard work in apprehending this subject,” said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. “The Wake County Sheriff’s Office takes cases like these very seriously and will not give up until we make sure individuals who violate the innocence of children are brought to justice.”

Carillo is booked into the Wake County Detention Center with a $900,000 bond.