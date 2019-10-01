Apex man followed woman into bathroom at bar, sexually assaulted her, Fuquay-Varina police say

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – A 33-year-old Apex man faces felony charges for following a woman into a bathroom at a bar and sexually assaulting her, Fuquay-Varina police said.

Fuquay-Varina police said a 21-year-old woman reported that Brendan Scott Paez followed her into the bathroom at Triple Barrell Tavern, prevented her from leaving, and sexually assaulted her.

Paez was an off-duty employee at the bar, police said.

The incident happened Aug. 6 at about 1:30 a.m.

Paez is charged with kidnapping and second-degree forcible rape. He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $350,000 bond.

Note: A previous version of this story said the victim was under the age of 16, according to arrest warrants. Fuquay Varina Police Chief Laura Fahnestock reached out to CBS 17 to clarify that the victim was 21 years old and that there was an error in the warrant.

