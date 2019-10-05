Apex teen accused of poisoning ex-boyfriend says it was a joke

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex teenager says she wants to clear her name after being accused of trying to poison her ex-boyfriend.

Makayla Bridges admits there was bleach in the dish detergent she put in her ex-boyfriend’s Gatorade bottle on Thursday, but she says she never meant to hurt him.

“I was not thinking that way,” Bridges said.

Bridges, 18, said she was living with her 17-year-old ex-boyfriend and his family in Smithfield.

“I felt like it was gonna be a joke,” she said.

She told CBS 17 that her ex’s best friend was at the house Thursday and they were all hanging out. She said the friend dared her to pour dish soap into her ex’s Gatorade bottle and she did.

Makayla Bridges in a photo from the Johnston County Detention Center

“I thought it was hilarious, the best friend was laughing. We’re both laughing and he spits it out,” Bridges said. “My mom used to put soap in my mouth as a child when I cursed or did something bad. It wasn’t supposed to be that,” she added.

Bridges said her ex’s mother put bleach in their dish detergent. He started getting sick, his mom came home and called 911. The ex-boyfriend went to the hospital and she spoke with deputies.

“I honestly thought it was water and dish detergent. I didn’t think it would be anything that would hurt him, not like that,” she explained. “I’m so sorry that you think that way.”

Her ex-boyfriend is out of the hospital. He told CBS 17 that he should be better in about a week but didn’t want to talk about what happened.

Bridges has been charged with distributing noxious food causing harm, a felony. She’s due back in court later this month.

