Apex teen claims she meant no harm by putting dish soap in ex’s drink

An earlier version of this story did not make it clear that the teenaged suspect denies knowing there was bleach in the dish detergent.

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex teenager says she wants to clear her name after being accused of trying to poison her ex-boyfriend.

Makayla Bridges admits she put dish detergent in her ex-boyfriend’s Gatorade bottle Thursday, but she says she never meant to hurt him.

Bridges claims that she was not aware someone had previously mixed bleach with the detergent to clean dishes.

“I felt like it was gonna be a joke,” she said.

She told CBS 17 that her ex’s best friend was at the house Thursday and they were all hanging out.

She said the friend dared her to pour dish soap into her ex’s Gatorade bottle and she did.

“I thought it was hilarious, the best friend was laughing. We’re both laughing and he spits it out,” Bridges said. “My mom used to put soap in my mouth as a child when I cursed or did something bad. It wasn’t supposed to be that.”

He started getting sick, his mom came home and called 911. The ex-boyfriend went to the hospital and she spoke with deputies.

“I honestly thought it was water and dish detergent. I didn’t think it would be anything that would hurt him, not like that,” she explained. “I’m so sorry that you think that way.”

Her ex-boyfriend is out of the hospital. He told CBS 17 that he should be better in about a week but didn’t want to talk about what happened.

Bridges has been charged with distributing noxious food causing harm, a felony. She’s due back in court later this month.