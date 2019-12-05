Apparent Nazi salute photo leads to suspensions in WV agency

(AP) – A group photo of West Virginia correction officer trainees giving what appears to be the Nazi salute has been released as the state’s governor ordered those involved to be fired.

The image was made public Thursday in a state memo and shows more than two dozen trainees with their arms raised and faces blurred.

Officials have described the image of Basic Training Class Number 18 as “distasteful, hurtful, disturbing, highly insensitive, and completely inappropriate.” Gov. Jim Justice says he wants those involved to be fired.

