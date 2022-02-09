Appeal over NC electoral district maps to Supreme Court won’t be successful, attorney says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An attorney representing one of the groups that sued North Carolina state lawmakers over the electoral district maps said Wednesday she doubts any effort to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court would be successful as Republicans weigh their options.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed Alabama to go forward with holding its election using a Congressional district map Republicans drew that a lower court had struck down, saying it weakened the ability of Black voters to elect candidates of their choice.

The state’s GOP had been ordered to create a second district where Black voters make up the majority.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted how close the election is and wrote that the court would determine the merits of the case in the future.

“I’m sure there are people who are quite gleeful about the Alabama decision. I think any election attorney worth his or her weight in salt would caution their client before drawing any conclusion from that,” said Allison Riggs, an attorney with Southern Coalition for Social Justice, who is representing Common Cause North Carolina in the state’s redistricting lawsuit.

She noted there are important differences between the states’ two cases.

In North Carolina, the state Supreme Court last week struck down the Congressional and state legislative districts for violating the state’s constitution. However, the Alabama case was based on a challenge involving the federal Voting Rights Act.

“You still need some sort of federal grounds to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. I think that will be lacking,” said Riggs.

Republican state House Speaker Tim Moore said he and other legislative leaders had not decided yet whether to pursue an appeal.

“We certainly believe that what the U.S. Supreme Court did in this latest decision does give us an opportunity to go to the U.S. Supreme Court. That’s something that we’re still looking at,” he said. “But, at this point, my focus is working on the order that we have particularly given the short timeline.”

Moore said they may not determine whether to appeal until after they finish redrawing the districts. The state Supreme Court ordered them to submit new maps by Friday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.

“It particularly depends upon what our courts do here,” he said.

In response to Moore’s comments about an appeal, Josh Douglas, an election law and voting rights professor at the University of Kentucky called them “nonsense.”

“Sure, they could try to petition the (U.S. Supreme Court) under the independent state legislature doctrine (which would be a very weak argument) but the Alabama case is irrelevant,” he tweeted.

What’s next

Speaker Moore said Wednesday that rooms would be available for lawmakers to use this afternoon to begin redrawing the legislative districts.

When the legislature initially drew them, they broadcast that process live on the Internet and allowed the public to watch the process in person.

However, this time not only will there be no live stream, a spokesperson for Moore said Wednesday the public will not even be allowed in the room.

“While I would like to have a full open process with the public and everything like we did before, we just don’t have the time to do it,” said Moore.

In defending the initial maps they drew, Republicans called their process the “most transparent” in state history. It was revealed during the trial that state Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell) had reviewed so-called “concept maps” in a private room before going into the public map-drawing room. He and other legislative leaders have downplayed what role the concept maps played in creating the final maps they approved.

Moore said the House will likely vote on the maps next week between Tuesday and Thursday. When they submit them to the court, they also have to include a written explanation for why they believe the revised maps comply with the court’s order.

The Senate has not set a schedule for voting on the revised maps nor made a determination about what level of access the public will have to watch the redrawing process, a spokesperson for Republican Senate leader Phil Berger said.